ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

MongoDB Third-Quarter Results Topple Estimates As Stock Jumps

By BRIAN DEAGON
Investor's Business Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDatabase software company MongoDB (MDB) reported fiscal third-quarter results late Monday that came in well above analyst estimates, as did its outlook. MDB stock surged. The company reported an adjusted loss of 11 cents a share on revenue of $227 million. Analysts expected MongoDB...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Dollarama Q3 EPS Rises 17.3%, Beats Estimates

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Dollarama (DOL) sales and profits increased in the third quarter of 2022, as the company reported strong performance across all key indicators. The dollar-store chain offers a wide variety of consumer goods, general merchandise, and seasonal items at prices of C$1 to C$4....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Extends Rebound, But Is A Bottom In Place? Many Leading Stocks Acting Better

The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 had their best days in nine months as the stock market extended its rebound Tuesday, and buyers propped up many of the beaten-up leading stocks. The two-day surge for the Nasdaq was the largest since February and the largest on the S&P 500 since November 2020, according to…
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Stitch Fix, PagerDuty, Dave & Buster's and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Stitch Fix — Shares of the online personal shopping company tanked 19% in after hours trading after reporting weak fiscal second quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Stitch Fix also missed estimates for its fiscal first quarter active customers. The company did, however, beat on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mongodb#Stock#Ibd Bdeagon
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Rising Market Leadership: Trane Stock Earns 84 RS Rating

The environmental movement is growing among both consumers and major corporations, which are trying to "green" their product lines and production methods. Trane Technologies (TT) is a leader in providing technology to consumers and businesses alike to improve their environmental footprint. On Wednesday, Trane stock's Relative Strength Rating jumped to 84, up from 80 the day before.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Synchrony Stock Enters Leadership Territory With 81 RS Rating

Synchrony Financial (SYF) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength Rating on Wednesday, rising from 77 to 81. Is Synchrony stock on your radar?. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance...
Investor's Business Daily

ZIM Stock Flirts With Breakout As Dividends Boom With Earnings

Briefly clears 60.19 cup-with-handle buy point, but reverses lower. ZIM will pay $2.50 a share dividend later this month. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 12:43PM EST on 12/08/2021. Shipping-container company Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM) is the IBD Stock Of The Day. ZIM stock briefly broke...
Investor's Business Daily

Leaderboard December Scorecard QA Summary For Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

Hi, would like to know the rationale behind picking MGY and SAIA as Leaders instead of any other stocks in their respective groups? live answered. Also how are you planning to buy back SNOW, ABNB, RBLX? live answered. Plans for TSLA double bottom? That's certainly possible; the test of the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
stockxpo.com

Stitch Fix shares crater as retailer cuts forecast, despite topping earnings estimates

The Stitch Fix logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Stitch Fix Inc. is scheduled to release earning on June 7. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 17% in extended trading Tuesday after the online shopping and styling company cut its revenue outlook, citing supply chain issues and the need to still educate consumers on its Freestyle option.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Photronics stock surges after profit and revenue top forecasts, and upbeat outlook

Shares of Photronics Inc. PLAB, +22.64% surged 5.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor and flat panel display company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $19.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $6.5 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 25 cents. Revenue grew 21.4% to $181.3 million, above the FactSet consensus of $175.0 million. Gross margin improved to 28.7% from 26.6% as cost of goods sold rose less than sales at 10.2%. For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects EPS of between 27 cents and 34 cents, while the FactSet consensus was 22 cents, and expects revenue of between $178 million and $186 million, compared with expectations of $170.7 million. "We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher," said Chief Executive Peter Kirlin. The stock has slipped 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

REIT Stocks Lead This Index As The Market Fights Back

It is risky to buy stocks during a stock market correction. But downturns also ultimately lead to new chart patterns and fresh buy points. REIT stocks, such as CubeSmart (CUBE) and Sun Communities (SUI), are driving the latest list of stocks setting up on the IBD Breakout Stocks Index. Other...
Zacks.com

Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

CASY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. This was the fifth straight quarter of positive sales surprise. On the contrary, the bottom line missed the consensus mark and declined from the year-ago tally.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Lovesac Stock (LOVE): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to The Lovesac Company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended October 31, 2021.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares fell 0.2% to $49.00 in after-hours trading. Casey's General...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stitch Fix stock sinks on lower-than-expected forecast

Stitch Fix Inc. shares plunged after hours Tuesday after issuing guidance below expectations, citing an evolution in its business and continued port congestion and supply-chain issues. Stitch Fix. SFIX,. -22.88%. reported an increase in active clients, better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter revenue and a narrower loss, but its shares sank 18% in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Stitch Fix, Roku, Norwegian Cruise Line and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Stitch Fix — Shares of the digital personal shopping company plummeted 23% after reporting disappointing guidance for the fiscal second quarter and the full year. Stitch Fix also missed estimates for its fiscal first quarter active customers. The company did, however, beat on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GameStop stock options imply tamer than usual price reaction to earnings

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME, -2.34% fell 1.3% in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors braced for the videogame and consumer electronics retailer's fiscal third-quarter results due out after the closing bell. The FactSet consensus is for a per-share loss of 52 cents and sales of $1.19 billion. The stock edged 0.2% higher on the day after the previous quarterly report, but fell the day after 11 of the 12 reports before that. An options strategy known as a straddle is priced for a one-day post-earnings move of $21.01 in either direction on Thursday, or nearly 19% narrower than the average move after the past 12 quarters, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) Principal Matt Amberson. A straddle is a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous purchase bullish (calls) and bearish (puts) at-the-money options expiring at the the end of the week. Based on the current stock price of $175.50, options pricing suggest straddle buyers won't make money unless the stock moves above $$196.51 or below $154.49 on Thursday. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy