MongoDB Third-Quarter Results Topple Estimates As Stock Jumps

Shares of Photronics Inc. PLAB, +22.64% surged 5.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor and flat panel display company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $19.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $6.5 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 25 cents. Revenue grew 21.4% to $181.3 million, above the FactSet consensus of $175.0 million. Gross margin improved to 28.7% from 26.6% as cost of goods sold rose less than sales at 10.2%. For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects EPS of between 27 cents and 34 cents, while the FactSet consensus was 22 cents, and expects revenue of between $178 million and $186 million, compared with expectations of $170.7 million. "We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher," said Chief Executive Peter Kirlin. The stock has slipped 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO