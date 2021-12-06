ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Trial begins for man accused of murdering 18-year-old Greenville girl in 2017

By Melanie Palmer
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of murdering an 18-year-old high school girl is going in front of a jury in Greenville this week, more than four years after her death.

We previously reported that Daniel de Jesus Rangel Sherrer was 19 when he was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police reports claim it all happened in October of 2017 when 18-year-old Diana Martinez Gonzalez was shot and killed.

The initial police report said it all unfolded near near Saluda Dam Road in a wooded area of Greenville. That’s where deputies arrested Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer within minutes of the initial 911 call.

“He killed my friend,” 911 calls, documents detail Greenville teen’s killing

The former Greenville County sheriff told 7NEWS, Sherrer admitted to the crime, telling deputies that he and Martinez-Gonzalez got into an argument before, he said, he forced her into the woods and shot her.

Sherrer was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and has since been awaiting trial.

