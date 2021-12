WhatsApp has launched a new pilot program allowing some users in the U.S. to send and receive cryptocurrency using Meta Inc.’s Novi digital wallet. Meta, previously Facebook, announced an original pilot program for the Novi wallet in October but without support for the Diem cryptocurrency. Instead, the service is currently only offering support of USDP, a “stablecoin” provided by the Paxos Trust Company. The same limited support is being offered in the pilot program within WhatsApp.

