Congress & Courts

California Rep. Devin Nunes announces retirement

Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES — Rep. Devin Nunes, a controversial congressman from California's San Joaquin Valley, told his constituents Monday that he will retire at the end of the month, according to local media...

www.gazettextra.com

FiveThirtyEight

Why Devin Nunes Is Resigning From Congress

On Monday, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes announced he would resign from Congress at the end of the year in order to become the chief executive officer of former President Donald Trump’s new media company. The move is puzzling on the surface, given that the 2022 midterms are shaping up to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Devin Nunes simply realized what Republicans actually care about

California Rep. Devin Nunes' decision not to run for re-election to head former President Donald Trump's new social media venture is the perfect summation of the state of the Republican Party. This would only make sense in a climate where a Twitter and talk show provocateur like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — who has been stripped of all her committee assignments — is better known than every ranking Republican with the possible exception of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
U.S. POLITICS
Esquire

Devin Nunes Accepts the Poisoned Chalice

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the litigious maniac who sued an imaginary Internet cow for saying mean things about him, has decided on a career change. He’s going to work for El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago to run the latter’s new “media company.” From the Washington Post:. Nunes, who was first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kusi.com

House Republican Rep. Devin Nunes to resign at the end of the year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Congressman and former Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, will be retiring from Congress later this year. Nunes confirmed Monday that he will be leaving Congress to become the new CEO of former president Donald Trump’s social media company. The 10-term Republican was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Washington Post

How Devin Nunes’s new media job for Trump explains the GOP grift machine

If you want an emblematic story about the Republican Party in 2021, consider the case of Rep. Devin Nunes of California. Once considered a moderate, he transformed himself into the Trumpiest of Donald Trump’s defenders, even aping Trump’s habit of filing frivolous lawsuits (in his case, against a parody Twitter account of a cow). With Republicans poised to win the House, Nunes was in line to become the chair of the Ways and Means Committee, which writes the nation’s tax laws.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kcrw.com

Blame Kevin McCarthy for Congressional GOP extremism, says columnist

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar recently tweeted a cartoon video depicting him murdering New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert made racist and Islamophobic comments about Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, calling her part of the “Jihad Squad” and claiming she only felt safe in an elevator with her if Omar didn’t have a backpack. Then there’s the QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist-turned-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Who is Congressman Devin Nunes’ wife Elizabeth?

POLITICIAN Devin Nunes is a United States congressman and a member of the House of Representatives. As a member of the House of Representatives, he's served the state of California since 2003. Who is Devin Nunes' wife Elizabeth?. Elizabeth Nunes, maiden name Elizabeth Tamariz, is the wife of Republican California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
6abc

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes stepping down to join Trump Media & Technology Group

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is leaving Congress to become the chief executive officer of Trump Media & Technology Group, according to a statement. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Group entered into a merger to form a new...
MEDIA, PA
Indy100

Devin Nunes mocked by a parody cow he tried to sue as he quits Congress to run Trump’s app

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was a former dairy farmer, has quit his job to become former President Donald Trump’s tech start CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.“The time has come to reopen the internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes said in a statement announcing his new position.But his career change was quickly mocked on the internet, most notably through parody accounts he once tried to sue: Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom.In 2019, the congressman, who is a staunch Trump supporter, attempted to sue the parody accounts, and sought...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

Devin Nunes says he’s leaving Congress by the end of the year

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California announced Monday he’ll leave the House in the coming weeks to become CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group. “I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes said in a letter to his constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS

