ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Rob Magee, founder of Kansas City barbecue restaurant Q39, dies

By Brian Kaberline - Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfWqA_0dFgV5Ce00

Rob Magee , who went from barbecue newcomer to pioneering barbecue restaurant Q39, has died.

Magee, whose path in the culinary world began when his dad gave him a taste of lobster in a Ramada Inn at age 10 , started on a classical path. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1986 and worked in restaurants for 30 years.

When he moved to Kansas City, his interest in barbecue heated up. He was executive chef of an area Hilton hotel when he put together his first competition barbecue team: Munchin’ Hogs. The team won 52 grand champion and many more reserve grand champion titles between 2006 and 2012.

Magee opened Q39 as a barbecue restaurant with touches of finer dining, such as an all-scratch menu, an open kitchen and items that went beyond the standard for KC barbecue joints.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Kansas City, MO
Restaurants
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
meatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

1K+
Followers
600
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy