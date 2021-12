The pandemic has been a stressful time for all of us. It’s no surprise to learn that it has brought up introspection, reassessing what's important, mental health issues and dissatisfaction in employees. Whilst we might have expected that the tables would turn in favor of employers (because people would be desperate to keep their jobs), what has transpired is that people are more willing to leave their jobs. The power has shifted more towards the side of the employee than pre-pandemic. The Great Resignation has been a hot topic throughout 2021, and employees are expecting more than ever before from their employers.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO