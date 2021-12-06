Purdue Basketball #1 - The Real Work Begins

It is early December and Purdue is in the best possible spot regarding the NCAA Tournament. Joe Lunardi not only has us as a No. 1 seed, but the No. 1 overall seed. That is not a guarantee of a title (see: 2018 Virginia), but you cannot ask for better and it allegedly the most favored path with the lowest 2 seed waiting in the regional final and lowest 4 seed in the regional semis. Purdue is also No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time ever, No. 1 in the coaches poll for the first time ever, and No. 1 in the initial NET rankings. Only the cold, statistical analysis of KenPom needs to get on board, as it still has Gonzaga at No. 1 despite being 7-2. The Zags are slightly more efficient than Purdue, but the margin is small.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO