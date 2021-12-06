ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Purdue Basketball #1 - The Real Work Begins

By jumboheroes
hammerandrails.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up I didn’t like musicals or plays. I liked sports and I thought the two interests were almost separate from one another. It wasn’t really until I met my wife and we went to NYC for our honeymoon (and we went to see 5 shows) that I really truly began...

www.hammerandrails.com

hammerandrails.com

Purdue Jerseys

Am I missing something or does Purdue not sell licensed jerseys for the current members of the men's basketball team? I can find a Carson Edwards jersey, but nothing from this year. Can someone explain why this is? And if there is a place to get licensed or unlicensed jerseys, please let me know.
BASKETBALL
hammerandrails.com

Dec 6 Polls

We all expect the Boiler's first ever #1 ranking on Dec 6, but how will the votes fall? Gonzaga lost again Saturday night, Duke lost to O$U, Baylor was #4 and still unbeaten. Polls and metrics still like Villanova. Here's what I see happening... Boilers #1 with no more than...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Why Morton over Gillis in the second half

For most Purdue games I pick a position or small group of players I want to pay attention to. I find that helps me get a fuller sense of players' strengths and weaknesses and avoid merely ball watching. For tonight's abomination at Rutgers it was Furst and Gillis and then...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Net Rankings Released this Morning - Purdue #1

The NCAA released their first NET rankings of the season this morning and Purdue came in at #1 on this poll as well!. Below are the B1G rankings. Really curious to see Michigan starting out at 63. 1 Purdue Big Ten 8-0 0-0 2-0 6-0 3-0 0-0 2-0 3-0 9...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Purdue 68, Rutgers 70: #1 Goes Down Again

For the second straight week, college basketball’s #1 team goes down. This week it’s Rutgers cutting the heart out of Boiler Nation, downing the Boilermakers 70-68 on Ron Harper Jr.’s half court heave as time expired. The Purdue basketball program has had a lot of success, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

#1 Purdue at Rutgers: Game Preview and Gambling Odds

Editor’s Note: This preview would be more useful published before the game and not sitting in queue. We apologize. But to make sure our writer remembers his hubris as Purdue struggles with the Scarlet Knights, we’ll post it now. Well, sorry about that last game. #1 Purdue had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Cool article about Niele and Jaden Ivey

Great article on NCAA.com. Niele Ivey is a really remarkable woman. She can remember his middle school years, when he was so determined to finally learn how to dunk, he put up a video camera and taped his futile attempts, to analyze what was going wrong. "I think he was trying to figure out all the mechanics of dunking," she said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ballstatesports.com

Women's Basketball Welcomes Purdue Fort Wayne to Worthen Arena Thursday

Dec. 2 | Muncie, Ind. | Worthen Arena | 6:30 p.m. ET. Listen: Muncie Sports Station (102.9 FM/1340 AM) | Live Stats. Game Notes: Ball State | Purdue Fort Wayne | Roster Card. - Today's game is a makeup contest from its originally scheduled date of Nov. 12 that was canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the Mastodons program. Purdue Fort Wayne is the second of three schools the Cardinals will face from the state of Indiana this season. Ball State already defeated Butler on November 16 by a score of 70-56. The Mastodons are also the second of three schools that the Cardinals will have faced from the Horizon League. Ball State defeated Milwaukee in overtime 84-75 on Nov. 9. Ball State and Purdue Fort Wayne have met six times, with the Cardinals leading the all-time series record, 6-0.
MUNCIE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: David Bell Makes it Official, Headed to the NFL

David Bell makes it official. Just like GK, you cannot blame him. David Bell can be argued that he is the best Purdue Wide Receiver Ever. The smooth route runner is just yards away from the single season yards record, which he will get if he plays in the Bowl Game.
NFL
hammerandrails.com

Thoughts on rutgers game (I was there in person)

To start with, I was very unimpressed with the RAC before the game. But let me tell you, it it's quite the atmosphere of Mackey, but it was close. There were a LOT of Purdue fans there. The Purdue players were hitting everything in warmups. I am pretty sure Trevion...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Non-Conference Opponents Update: December 8

It is early December and Purdue is in the best possible spot regarding the NCAA Tournament. Joe Lunardi not only has us as a No. 1 seed, but the No. 1 overall seed. That is not a guarantee of a title (see: 2018 Virginia), but you cannot ask for better and it allegedly the most favored path with the lowest 2 seed waiting in the regional final and lowest 4 seed in the regional semis. Purdue is also No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time ever, No. 1 in the coaches poll for the first time ever, and No. 1 in the initial NET rankings. Only the cold, statistical analysis of KenPom needs to get on board, as it still has Gonzaga at No. 1 despite being 7-2. The Zags are slightly more efficient than Purdue, but the margin is small.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Would you rather

We're riding high so time to make some tough choices. Would you rather:. 1. Get swept by IU and have them win the Big Title at Mackey (we get nothing), lose to IU in the BTT Title game, and make the Final Four. or. 2. Sweep IU, win both Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS

