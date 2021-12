(Omaha, NE) -- Former Nebraska football star and College Football Hall of Famer Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers is in the hospital with coronavirus. Several sources say the 70-year-old Rodgers has been in the intensive care unit at Nebraska Medicine with coronavirus and pneumonia since Thanksgiving. An update on Rodgers' condition is expected later this week. Rodgers became the first wide receiver and Husker to win the Heisman Trophy in 1972. He played for the Huskers from 1970-1972 and won two national championships.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO