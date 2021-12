Even Michigan’s second-team defense is coming up with big plays. Former walk-on safety Caden Kolesar came up with a pick on a third-and-4 from the Iowa 31. The Wolverines tacked on another touchdown, with both big plays going to TE Erick All. The first was a 38-yard completion to put Michigan in Iowa territory. And then on third-and-goal from the 5, All made a one-handed catch in the end zone. Those are his only receptions of the game.

