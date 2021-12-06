ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Seven Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TV1J_0dFgTngp00

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Seven members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Mississippi were arrested on Friday, December 3. The Clarion Ledger reported the suspects were charged with cyberstalking.

Baylor Reynolds, Christian Parten, Cole Goretski, Miles Baker, Peyton Newcomb, Walker Holden and Wyatt Johnson are accused of sending harassing emails and text messages to a former fraternity member. According to the Lafayette County Detention Center officials, the former member reported hazing at the fraternity house to university leaders.

Ole Miss student charged in frat hazing that injured pledge

The newspaper said all seven suspects posted a $5,000 bond after an initial court appearance. They were released on Friday. Their next court date is scheduled for February 22, 2022, in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loMbH_0dFgTngp00
    Miles Baker (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZSL0_0dFgTngp00
    Cole Goretski (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TxpI_0dFgTngp00
    Walker Holden (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCXRR_0dFgTngp00
    Wyatt Johnson (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noYyT_0dFgTngp00
    Peyton Newcomb (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D67P4_0dFgTngp00
    Christian Parten (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IS6Fz_0dFgTngp00
    Nicholas Reynolds (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

The fraternity was suspended from campus in November 2021.

WJTV 12

Jackson City Council considers youth curfew to curb crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council discussed ways to decrease crime at their meeting. The council voted unanimously on two orders. The first one focused on allowing Jackson police officers to carry tasers on duty, and the second approval would allow Energy Mississippi to attach video cameras to structures owned by […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

787 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 787 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 517,925 with 10,312 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man charged in Crenshaw, MS mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi officials say a man has been arrested following a deadly mass shooting in Quitman County. The Quitman County Sheriff’s Department says Juanthean Williams has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in Crenshaw, Mississippi. The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Jackson woman killed in house fire on Lorraine Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a woman died in a house fire in Jackson. The fire happened at a home on Lorraine Street on Tuesday, December 7. After working to contain the fire, Jackson firefighters discovered the body of a woman. The Hinds County coroner will determine the woman’s cause of death. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

