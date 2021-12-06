Seven Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Seven members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Mississippi were arrested on Friday, December 3. The Clarion Ledger reported the suspects were charged with cyberstalking.

Baylor Reynolds, Christian Parten, Cole Goretski, Miles Baker, Peyton Newcomb, Walker Holden and Wyatt Johnson are accused of sending harassing emails and text messages to a former fraternity member. According to the Lafayette County Detention Center officials, the former member reported hazing at the fraternity house to university leaders.

The newspaper said all seven suspects posted a $5,000 bond after an initial court appearance. They were released on Friday. Their next court date is scheduled for February 22, 2022, in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

Miles Baker (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Cole Goretski (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Walker Holden (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Wyatt Johnson (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Peyton Newcomb (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Christian Parten (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Nicholas Reynolds (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

The fraternity was suspended from campus in November 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.