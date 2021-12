As one of the cornerstone franchises in the NBA, it's a rarity to see a Los Angeles Lakers game bumped from a scheduled National television slot the day before that game. Instead, we get the rematch from a couple of nights earlier between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. You can't blame ESPN for wanting what is clearly the more intriguing matchup and one that will draw a better national rating. On Tuesday, the Warriors-Suns game drew the highest rating for a non-opening night game in almost two years.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO