After the Lakers lost to the Clippers this past Friday, they'll now turn their sights to that fabled matchup as the Celtics come into town for a Tuesday night matchup. Well-rested Lakers If you feel like it's been a while since you've watched the Lakers play basketball, then you'd be correct in that thinking. We became so used to having the Lakers in our lives day-in and day-out, even if that feeling was also accompanied with dread due to the way the 12-12 team has played so far.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO