ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron Drops Truth Bomb On Chemistry With Russell Westbrook

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say at this point that the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to find their groove as...

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Yardbarker

The Perfect Trade Idea: Russell Westbrook To Pelicans For 3 Players

The Los Angeles Lakers have been inconsistent this year, and they are nowhere close to being the championship squad that many thought they would be. While they have good players, they simply haven't been able to translate that into a run of wins. A potential way for the Los Angeles...
NBA
lakers365.com

Russell Westbrook literally laughed at the media asking him about his turnovers

Halfway through Tuesday's game Lakers vs. Knicks game, Russell Westbrook looked set for another frustrating outing. Through the first two periods, Westbrook had as many turnovers (5) as he had field goal attempts and assists, and went into halftime with just six points, albeit while also grabbing eight rebounds. But a switch flipped for himself and the Lakers during the break and — behind a sterling second half from Westbrook — the team was able to roar back into the game before eventually runni...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook match Kareem record not done in 43 years

While the Los Angeles Lakers have had somewhat of a rough start to the NBA season, the star-studded cast of the Purple and Gold continue to make history on the hardwood. The latest achievement came in the triple overtime thriller of a matchup between the Lakers and the Kings, which saw the Lakers bow out to Sacramento, 137-141. Despite falling short of the win, Russell Westbrook managed to drop 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, while LeBron James himself had 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists. Friday night’s historic performance from the two former NBA MVPs was only the second time a Lakers duo scored at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in one game. The record was originally solely held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Norm Nixon.
NBA
lakers365.com

Dwight Howard Admits To Feeling ‘Left Out’ Alongside LeBron, Russell Westbrook

According to Howard, he believes that he and teammate Rajon Rondo are underappreciated alongside the likes of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook: "I look at when ESPN highlights the Lakers: Obviously, they're gonna show LeBron and Anthony Davis, or Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook. And me and Rajon Rondo are left out, like we haven't done great things in our career. Like we haven't been amazing.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#The Los Angeles Lakers
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Has A Harsh Message For Russell Westbrook

Mr. Triple-Double needs win more games according to ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Russell Westbrook’s former teammate made his case sternly on Wednesday morning’s “First Take.”. “It’s not about triple-doubles no more!” Perkins said. “Can you turn the damn corner and win basketball games?!” the former NBA big asked. “When you look...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Russell Westbrook fires back at question about turnovers

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is one of the most scrutinized players in the NBA. One weakness in Westbrook game has been his turnovers, something he was questioned for once again by a reporter following Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Westbrook, clearly annoyed at the question, fired back with another vintage media moment.
NBA
Yardbarker

5 Best Russell Westbrook Trade Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers

Do you believe that the Russell Westbrook experiment is working? Through 22 games, the Lakers are hovering around .500 and are barely in the playoff mix. Many expected the big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook to run the Western Conference. However, that has not been the case as the combination looks clunky and discombobulated.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook rallies Lakers past Kings in the second half

After an atrocious first 24 minutes of play, the Lakers looked like a completely different team after halftime, blowing out the Sacramento Kings 117-92 to get their desired revenge for a brutal triple-overtime loss last Friday. The 25-point win is by far the Lakers’ largest margin of victory of the season.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Discuss Change In Approach With LeBron James Out

The Los Angeles Lakers have had to play without LeBron James for more than half this season already due to a number of reasons. First, it was an ankle injury, then an abdomen injury, followed by a one-game suspension, and now a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test will keep him out for the next few games, putting a ton of pressure on the Lakers’ other superstars in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Russell Westbrook trade will still pan out for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have started off the 2021-22 campaign slow following their action-packed offseason. Their biggest move was acquiring star guard Russell Westbrook, sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in the trade. This move created a Big 3 with Westbrook...
NBA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook And James Harden Averaging Almost Identical Numbers This Season

It's crazy to think that Russell Westbrook and James Harden were teammates just two seasons ago. The former Rockets duo went their separate ways last year, with Russ joining the Wizards, and Harden going to Brooklyn. Since then, Russ has found his way to the Lakers. But both are actually putting up similar numbers this season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy