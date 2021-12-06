ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Audit: Colorado paid $73 million in bogus unemployment aid

Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

DENVER (AP) — A state audit has found that Colorado likely or potentially paid $73.1 million in fraudulent unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic's first year, including $3.9 million on behalf of dead people and $5 million on behalf of people who were unqualified because they were incarcerated. The...

www.thehour.com

Norwalk Hour

Phoenix pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix paused implementation Tuesday of a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the 14,000 workers in the nation’s fifth largest city, just hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a mandate for those employed by federal contractors. The pause was announced shortly...
PHOENIX, AZ
Norwalk Hour

Recovery yields more tax revenue than anticipated in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s economy is rebounding more quickly than in some past recessions, but coronavirus variants continue to raise questions about the state’s path toward full recovery. The five-member panel responsible for economic forecasts on Tuesday said the state had collected more sales and entertainment taxes than...
NEVADA STATE
Denver Post

Colorado’s state court administrator makes reforms after audit found lackluster accountability

Employees who leave the State Court Administrator’s Office must now wait six months before they can be re-hired by the agency as independent contractors, one of several reforms aimed at remedying the lackluster accountability, rules and oversight within the agency that were laid out in a state audit in 2020, State Court Administrator Steve Vasconcellos told Colorado’s Legislative Audit Committee on Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Michigan men raked in millions via unemployment fraud scheme, DOJ says

Two men in Michigan took unemployment insurance providers for millions during the pandemic with fake credentials and assumed identities, according to the Department of Justice. Michigan residents Tauheed Salik Wilder, 39, and Shuqueni Renee Franklin, 30, allegedly filed at least 470 fraudulent unemployment claims across five states, according to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
classichits106.com

Unemployment claims in Illinois to no longer be paid to debit cards

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced in the coming weeks, unemployment insurance benefit payments will no longer be made by debit card. Beginning December 27, 2021, claimants who chose a debit card option as their preferred method of payment will begin receiving paper checks. The Department will continue to make benefit payments as normal to those who chose to receive them via direct deposit. The change comes after the Department’s vendor, KeyBank, made the decision to stop providing debit cards. Those who had a debit card will still have access to remaining funds on their KeyBank debit card, but no further payments will be made to those cards.
ILLINOIS STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Hundreds of Californians to Pay Back Unemployment Benefits!

Hundreds of people may need to pay back their unemployment benefits in California!. California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) mailed notices at the beginning of November to roughly 900,000 people who have claimed the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits. This is a federal requirement. Failure to submit proper documentation could...
INCOME TAX
mountainjackpot.com

FEMA Provides $59.6 Million To Colorado For Covid Response

FEMA has approved more than $59.6 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the. COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion in total assistance for Colorado’s COVID-19 response to date. The Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
flaglerlive.com

Millions of Americans Are Struggling to Pay Their Water Bills. Time for an Aid Program.

Running water and indoor plumbing are so central to modern life that most Americans take them from granted. But these services aren’t free, and millions struggle to afford them. A 2019 survey found that U.S. households in the bottom fifth of the economy spent 12.4% of their disposable income on water and sewer services. News reports suggest that for low-income households, this burden has increased during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
KRDO

Colorado firms, individuals owing back taxes get COVID aid

KUSA-TV DENVER (AP) — At least 161 Colorado companies and individuals who owed millions in back taxes still qualified for federal pandemic relief loans, a 9Wants to Know investigation found. KUSA-TV analyzed data from the Small Business Administration and the Colorado Department of Revenue. The analysis found that at least 161 companies and individuals that were paid $13.2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program still owe more than $6.6 million in delinquent state taxes. Christopher Chavez, a spokesman for the Small Business Administration, says PPP loans were designed to help all businesses survive the pandemic, regardless of if someone owed taxes.
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Fraudsters Still Potentially Impacting 1,050 Innocent Unemployment Claims In Colorado – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – There are still some people who aren’t able to enjoy the holidays as much this year, because their unemployment claims are being held up by fraudulent activity. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment tells CBS4 there are 1,050 claimants that have verified their identity through ID.me, but are not being paid, because their account has been flagged for fraud.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado passes risk-limiting audit of 2021 election

The election buzz has settled and newly elected officials around the county are already or will soon settle into their new roles — even though the last school board seat in South Routt County did keep the suspense going beyond election night. The result in that race was delayed until...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS

