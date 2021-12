Boosters for the University of Miami might have a head-coaching target in mind, and it does not matter that he is already employed. Five Reason Sports Network reported that major boosters tied to the university are pushing the administration to try to pry away head coach Mario Cristobal from the Oregon Ducks. Cristobal is probably the biggest fish in the Pac-12 right now after leading the No. 11-ranked Ducks this season to a 9-2 record, which leads the conference.

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO