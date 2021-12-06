ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotted: Basel Baddie Bardi Parties In Miami, Makes Heads Turn With Bundles Of Bling At Whipshot Soiree

By @IamDaniCanada
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0um4Ha_0dFgSqLF00

Cardi B continued her Art Basel party streak Saturday, this time at an exclusive event celebrating an exciting new alcohol-infused collaboration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvY09_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

After already celebrating her role as Playboy’s first creative director at Casa Tua Miami, Cardi took to Pharrell and David Grutman’s The Goodtime Hotel where she downed Whipshots, the vodka whipped cream she’s released via Starco brands.

The blinged-out rapper who donned a mint green Mark Fast jumpsuit personally popped open a can with her teeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9jBt_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3A13_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Attendees sloshed down the vanilla, caramel, and mocha shots via Cardi who personally poured shots into their mouths.

Cardi’s Whipshots are widely popular and have been selling out in under four minutes daily since Dec. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsB73_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Cgxp_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDD6r_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOFtH_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

“I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person,” Cardi told Billboard at the party. “And I like things that are sexy and tasty. It’s going to be a party in every can. At one time I was planning to do margaritas, but this is more fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrzhT_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Seen on the scene at the soiree was Winston C. Duke and a stunningly suited guest…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tAFP_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Mary J. Blige who greeted Offset…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lr6cs_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

and Dale Moss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emx9F_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

After slurping down her alcoholic whipped cream, Cardi continued her partying at Miami Beach’s SLS Hotel for the Maxim Art Basel Party produced by MADE special . The veteran entertainment and nightlife company curated and produced the evening for this heritage event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANYex_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

Bardi brought her hubby Offset as her date…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTnQH_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

and downed Dano’s Dangerous Tequila alongside attendees like Teyana Taylor and Larsa Pippen…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOt3S_0dFgSqLF00

Source: MADE special / Saadiq presents MAXIM Art Basel and produced by MADE special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jex2Z_0dFgSqLF00

Source: MADE special / Saadiq presents MAXIM Art Basel and produced by MADE special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTNGs_0dFgSqLF00

Source: MADE special/ Saadiq presents MAXIM Art Basel and produced by MADE special

while smiling and laughing with fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpkxG_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AZBm_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT35D_0dFgSqLF00

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

The party was in celebration of Maxim’s November/December issue.

TMZ also caught footage of Cardi leaving the party in the wee hours of the morning and twerking on the way out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MIW6_0dFgSqLF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PfDh_0dFgSqLF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXqdU_0dFgSqLF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drsOk_0dFgSqLF00

What do YOU think about Art Basel baddie Bardi’s wild night in Miami?

Comments / 0

