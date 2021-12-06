Spotted: Basel Baddie Bardi Parties In Miami, Makes Heads Turn With Bundles Of Bling At Whipshot Soiree

Cardi B continued her Art Basel party streak Saturday, this time at an exclusive event celebrating an exciting new alcohol-infused collaboration.

After already celebrating her role as Playboy’s first creative director at Casa Tua Miami, Cardi took to Pharrell and David Grutman’s The Goodtime Hotel where she downed Whipshots, the vodka whipped cream she’s released via Starco brands.

The blinged-out rapper who donned a mint green Mark Fast jumpsuit personally popped open a can with her teeth.

Attendees sloshed down the vanilla, caramel, and mocha shots via Cardi who personally poured shots into their mouths.

Cardi’s Whipshots are widely popular and have been selling out in under four minutes daily since Dec. 1.

“I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person,” Cardi told Billboard at the party. “And I like things that are sexy and tasty. It’s going to be a party in every can. At one time I was planning to do margaritas, but this is more fun.”

Seen on the scene at the soiree was Winston C. Duke and a stunningly suited guest…

Mary J. Blige who greeted Offset…

and Dale Moss.

After slurping down her alcoholic whipped cream, Cardi continued her partying at Miami Beach’s SLS Hotel for the Maxim Art Basel Party produced by MADE special . The veteran entertainment and nightlife company curated and produced the evening for this heritage event.

Bardi brought her hubby Offset as her date…

and downed Dano’s Dangerous Tequila alongside attendees like Teyana Taylor and Larsa Pippen…

while smiling and laughing with fans.

The party was in celebration of Maxim’s November/December issue.

TMZ also caught footage of Cardi leaving the party in the wee hours of the morning and twerking on the way out.

What do YOU think about Art Basel baddie Bardi’s wild night in Miami?