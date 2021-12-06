ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems: Discovery, AT&T merger will hurt diversity, workers

By ASTRID GALVAN
 1 day ago
Warner Discovery Latinos FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington, March 10, 2021. A group of House Democrats is raising concerns that the proposed merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia, a $43 billion effort to conquer the world of streaming, could impact diversity efforts in Hollywood and particularly hurt Latinos, who are already deeply underrepresented. Led by Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, 33 members of Congress wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday asking it to consider whether the merger will hurt competition, workers and diversity efforts in the entertainment industry. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP, File) (Ken Cedeno)

Congressional Democrats are raising concerns that the proposed merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, a $43 billion effort to conquer the world of streaming, could affect diversity efforts in Hollywood and particularly hurt Latinos, who are already deeply underrepresented.

The Democrats, led by Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, wrote a letter to the Justice Department on Monday asking it to consider whether the merger will hurt competition and workers and diversity efforts in the entertainment industry.

Castro has long championed diversity in media, which can include everything from Hollywood movies to book publishers to news organizations. Last year, Castro and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus tasked the government's watchdog agency with investigating Latino representation in media. The Government Accountability Office, which released its findings in September, found Latinos are vastly underrepresented in all aspects of media.

“Part of what’s different about our argument is that we also center around the exclusion of many people of color in these companies as employees and often times in terms of content,” Castro said.

Castro said Discovery in particular has a poor record of hiring Latinos in front of and behind the camera, concerns he expressed to company representatives during a meeting recently.

“I was clear that if you continue to exclude people from your company, then you don’t deserve to merge and it’s not in the country’s best interest to allow for concentrated exclusion,” Castro said.

In May, Discovery announced it was absorbing WarnerMedia from AT&T, combining giants like HBO, CNN and HGTV, along with Oprah Winfrey's network.

Experts have questioned whether this will hurt consumers, who may end up spending more money on streaming services in the long run.

In a news release, Discovery said the Warner acquisition will increase investment and capability in original content and programming and “create more opportunity for under-represented storytellers,” although the company hasn’t laid out how.

John T. Stankey, president and CEO of AT&T, addressed the concerns about antitrust violations expressed in the letter during a virtual global conference on Monday, according to a transcript of the call.

“Not to say that we won’t get the dialogue and have a constructive conversation for people to understand that I think what’s been articulated in those letters is really unfounded,” Stankey said. "And I believe the context of our discussion with regulators up to this point have centered around those issues, and we feel very good about the data we’ve put on the table that it’s clearly indicated that there’s nothing unusual about this transaction."

Darnell Hunt, the dean of Social Sciences at UCLA who has spent years researching diversity in Hollywood, said the merger would be particularly troubling for diversity in executive level positions.

“Bigger is usually not better when it comes to these types of mergers, and there’s less competition, there’s less opportunity for access, because there are fewer gatekeepers. And that’s not a good thing in an industry that’s already exclusionary and very insular,” Hunt said.

Mergers mean job cuts, leaving an even greater void for people of color to work in high-level positions in the industry, Hunt said.

When Comcast and NBC announced a merger in 2009, Hunt publicly opposed it, and says promises by executives to create more minority-owned networks largely fell flat.

He doubts the Discovery acquisition will result in more diversity.

“I would love to hear their plan for that, if they’re thinking about it, but it doesn’t sound like they’re thinking about it,” Hunt said.

Galván reported from Phoenix. She covers issues impacting Latinos in the U.S. for the AP's Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/astridgalvan

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Front Office Sports

CEO Defends $43B WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger

A major consolidation in the media world could be at risk if the Department of Justice heeds the call of Democratic lawmakers, but the executives behind the deal appear unconcerned. AT&T CEO John Stankey said that Congress members’ fears of reduced competition for media workers, particularly among Hispanics, was “unfounded.”...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Discovery, WarnerMedia Merger: 30 Democrats Urge Deep Antitrust Review By Justice Dept.

Discovery’s proposed $43-billion acquisition of WarnerMedia is meeting some resistance as it goes through the regulatory approval process. On Monday, more than 30 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick and Department of Justice antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter urging that the DoJ “conduct a thorough review of this transaction to ensure that it does not harm American consumers and workers by illegally harming competition.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
thestreamable.com

Congress: Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger Raises Antitrust Concerns

Over 30 Democratic members of Congress are raising their concerns about cable programming giant Discovery’s proposed $43-billion takeover of WarnerMedia. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said in a letter that the proposed consolidation “raises significant antitrust concerns” and warranted a thorough investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division. The letter from the lawmakers is the first instance of pushback against the deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas State
Seekingalpha.com

Dozens of Congress members call for antitrust probe into AT&T/Discovery deal

More than 30 Democratic members of Congress have issues with AT&T’s (NYSE:T) planned $43B sale of WarnerMedia to Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and want U.S. antitrust regulators to scrutinize the deal. The Congress members say that the combination “raises significant antitrust concerns” and warrants more scrutiny from the U.S. Dept. of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Joaquin Castro, fellow Democrats call on Justice Department to investigate potential Discovery-WarnerMedia merger

WASHINGTON — A deal is in the works that would lead to Discovery absorbing WarnerMedia in a $43 billion deal. Under the terms of the deal, WarnerMedia, which is currently owned by AT&T and itself owns HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network and the Warner Bros. television and film studio, would be combined with Discovery, which operates a slew of cable channels with unscripted and how-to content including Animal Planet, TLC, Discovery Channel and Science Channel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsTimes

CEO Lays off 900 Employees in Shocking Video Call

Spirits were not so bright over at Better.com when CEO Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees in a Zoom meeting. The leaked video footage shows Garg saying that the company will be letting go of 15% of its workforce, though it was later clarified that the layoffs accounted for 9% of employees.
BUSINESS
Deadline

ViacomCBS Sees Gains In Workforce Diversity In Second DEI Report Since Merger

Ethnic diversity at ViacomCBS’ U.S. operations nosed up to 37.7% from 36.2% over the past year and, at the VP level or higher, moved to 27.7% from 24.9%, according to the company’s second DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) report since Viacom and CBS merged in late 2019. Among growth at the VP+ levels, Black representation increased from 7.5% to 8.6% and Asian representation from 8.3% to 9.3% according to workforce demographics data as of July 31, 2021 published today on the company’s website, compared with a year earlier tally. It wasn’t in theses stats but CBS commitments beginning in the 2021-2022 broadcast season were for 40%...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gap settles U.S. charges of job discrimination based on immigration status

(Reuters) - Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has settled federal charges that it routinely discriminated against employees who were not U.S. citizens because of their immigration status, the Department of Justice said on Monday. The accord requires the San Francisco-based clothing retailer to pay a $73,263 civil fine, provide back wages to...
IMMIGRATION
The Motley Fool

Why AT&T's Entertainment Merger With Discovery Is a Win for Shareholders

AT&T will merge its WarnerMedia division with Discovery next year, creating a new entertainment company. Shareholders of the new company are poised to benefit from the success WarnerMedia and Discovery are experiencing in 2021. WarnerMedia and Discovery both saw double-digit year-over-year revenue growth this year, along with subscriber gains in...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

A diverse coalition of workers plans to use Black Friday to turn up the heat on Amazon

The American holiday calendar traditionally sees our annual day of gluttony succeeded by the most excessive 24 hours of shopping and deal-slashing that 21st-century capitalism can conjure. But this year, Black Friday may, ahem, strike another tone, as a global coalition of activists and workers plan to use the day for collective action, with a day of strikes and protests spread across 20 countries.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

NLRB considering overhaul of test for approving smaller unions

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday called for input on whether it should revive an Obama-era standard making it easier for unions to organize small groups of employees within a workplace, which had been sharply criticized by trade groups. The Democrat-led board invited amicus briefs on the...
LABOR ISSUES
CNN

Kellogg workers reject tentative labor deal, vote to stay on strike

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at four Kellogg cereal plants have rejected a tentative labor deal, voting to continue their two-month long strike at the company, the union announced Tuesday. The union did not disclose the vote count among its 1,400 members at Kellogg, other than to say the...
LABOR ISSUES
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Congressman: China must be punished for hurting American workers

On Thursday, Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) introduced the Level the Playing Field Act 2.0. Johnson says the bipartisan legislation will punish China for distorting the global steel and aluminum markets and hurting American workers who have suffered from China’s egregious anti-free market practices. “For far too long, China and its communist […]
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

Senate aims to reject Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate is poised to approve a resolution Wednesday overturning the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

Explainer: What caused Amazon's outage? Will there be more?

Robotic vacuum cleaners wouldn't start. Doorbell cameras stopped watching for package thieves, though some of those deliveries were canceled anyway. Netflix and Disney movies got interrupted and The Associated Press had trouble publishing the news. A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
