I’m not sure if you’ve heard, based on the deluge of free agent news over the past week, but the Rangers signed two of the best position players on the free-agent market in Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. The Rangers now have their middle infield set for at least the next half-decade, as Semien will presumably man the keystone for the Rangers for at least the next seven years, and Seager will hold down the shortstop spot until the Rangers move him.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO