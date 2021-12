WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast D.C. late Monday night and police are searching for the person responsible. According to Lt. John Sprague, Watch Commander at the Metropolitan Police Department's 5th District, several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of Mt. Olivet Road Northeast came in around 11:25 p.m. When police got to the scene, near Gallaudet University, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sprague said.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO