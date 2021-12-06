ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

It’s too early to say if omicron will get in the way of economic recovery, expert says

Click10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, Fla. – The new U.S. travel restrictions are a smart way to wane the threat of the omicron variant, said Aarti Raja, a microbiologist, on Monday. The associate professor of health sciences at Nova Southeastern University...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harvard Health

How Omicron variant could affect University protocols

Since the onset of the pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 has been a moving target. As the virus that causes COVID-19 has constantly mutated, new variants have emerged that raised concerns they may be more contagious or deadly, or less responsive to existing vaccines or treatments. The most significant of those so far was the Delta variant, which appears to be more transmissible. Yesterday, the World Health Organization said the newly discovered Omicron variant poses a high risk for infection surges.
COLLEGES
sdpb.org

Dr. Wilde says omicron variant concerning, too early to sound alarm

As South Dakotans gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday, coronavirus cases were continuing to climb — with the state reporting 7,250 active cases and 8 more deaths on Wednesday. Additionally, reports of the new omicron variant continue to rise. Dr. Mike Wilde is the Chief Medical Officer at Sanford Health. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Davie, FL
Health
City
Davie, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Economic Recovery#U S Travel#Aarti
CBS Pittsburgh

Medical Experts Continuing To Learn More About Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is something so many in the health community are talking about and what many people at home may be thinking about, as well. With more cases of the variant being found, even here in Pennsylvania, doctors are learning more about it. Much about the new variant of the virus is still unknown, but with the holiday season arriving, the concern to protect yourself is even greater. Dr. Daniel Rhoads, a microbiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, says it will take more time to determine if the Omicron variant is just as or more contagious than the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Says Here's How to Avoid Omicron

Here we go again: A new coronavirus variant has been identified as a "variant of concern" by the WHO. Dubbed Omicron, it sparked travel bans from South Africa—its point of origin—to Europe and the USA, because it may be more transmissible and possible even evade immunity. (Much is not known yet except that it seems to spread very quickly.) On the front lines, Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (aka Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss), appeared on CNN's State of the Union yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice he shares—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Experts Discuss Omicron COVID-19 Variant Findings In Sacramento Wastewater

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traces of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in local waterways is now a reality for Sacramento and Merced. Scientists confirmed the discovery Monday and gave public health leaders the heads up. But what exactly does this mean? Scientists say we are seeing the very beginning of Omicron in the community — and the impact is huge. It’s kind of an early warning system that’s helping public health officials respond before an outbreak. That information is now coming from a team of scientists who have been monitoring the wastewater for COVID-19 and its variants in 10 cities across northern and central California...
SACRAMENTO, CA
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Gave This Omicron Update

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is cause of concern, say virus experts, who are warning you take safety measures but also say they don't know exactly how dangerous the virus is. (One thing they do know is that Delta is still stalking the USA, so be careful.) To help keep you safe, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence

BRUSSELS (AP) — The massive spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is threatening the European Union's recovery from the deep economic slump caused by last year's onset of the pandemic, the bloc's economy chief said Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
BUSINESS
Click10.com

Travel restrictions tighten as omicron variant concerns grow

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Omicron concerns are growing. Health officials say they’ve detected the new variant in at least a dozen states, and because of that, the United States is once again tightening its travel rules for those entering the country. Those new rules started on Monday, with all inbound...
TRAVEL
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Health experts say it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ omicron will be discovered in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — It’s not a matter of “if” but “when” the omicron variant is discovered in Washington.  As we wait for that announcement, state health experts say there is no need to panic.  Doctors are still trying to learn as much as they can about omicron and once it’s been detected in Washington, doctors say they will be keeping...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy