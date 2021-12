During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black spoke about how they planned to book female wrestlers in their new company Terminus Pro Wrestling. Gresham on how to advance women’s wrestling: “The only way to have women’s wrestling further develop is to use women on shows so they can learn more and show you what they are made of so they can be main events and world titleholders. To me, you have to open the floor and let them do what they want. To me, it’s easy and simple. I watch a lot of independent wrestling, I can’t watch the mainstream stuff, but I watch a lot of independent wrestling and see so many great talents that I would like to work with, but I get a lot of help from my lady [Jordynne Grace].”

