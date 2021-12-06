ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Officers Jailed For Sharing Photos of Sisters Slain By Man Obsessed With Demons, Lottery

By Zoe Strozewski
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In a WhatsApp group message that included 41 London officers, Jamie Lewis sent one of the images and referred to the women as "dead...

