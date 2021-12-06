ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Says Strangers Stole Her Apartment, Put up Christmas Decorations in Viral Video

By Samantha Berlin
 1 day ago
The TikToker said a couple broke into her apartment and stole her dryer, her clothes, shoes and changed the...

Complex

Man Charged With Assault as Viral Video Shows Him Striking Black Man in Parking Garage After Mom Called Cops

A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly struck a Black worker in a parking garage, the Daily Beast reports. In a video that has since gone viral, Edward Brennan can be seen taking a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking for parking permits on cars in a Nashville garage when he declined to show Brennan and his mother identification, prompting the mother to call the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Thieves break into woman’s apartment and redecorate

A woman on TikTok returned how to find that thieves had broken into her apartment - and redecorated. Shayna Rice, who goes by @glamourice on the platform, posted a video to her page about the incident at her home. “Someone moved into our house while we were gone. Changed our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dexerto.com

Woman under fire for spitting inside grocery store chip bag in viral video

A video showing a woman spitting chips back into the bag in a grocery store before resealing it has gone viral online, with people slamming the “disgusting” video. New videos go viral online every single day, and while that’s sometimes because they’re funny or just downright bizarre, sometimes certain clips gain traction because of just how outrageous they are.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Woman shares viral hack for hanging Christmas tree lights

Unless you’re among those who’ve already had their Christmas tree up since late October, you’re yet to go through the nightmare of decorating it. Although seeing your festive tree spread the cosy Christmas feeling brings joy, having to untangle all the lights and then spend hours attempting to wrap them around the thing is beyond frustrating.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
InsideHook

Woman Alleges Her Date Sent Her Home Over an Outfit in Viral Video

Dating is tough, and most of us can probably recall one or two dates that went astronomically bad. For instance, I went on a first date a few years ago with a man I met on Tinder who, upon opening his mouth for the first time, immediately set off Kill Bill sirens in my brain alerting me that this would be a very long night (listen if you know, you know). Instead of making up an excuse so I could GTFO of there, I mentally prepared myself for the hour ahead, because free drinks, duh. I sucked it up, pretended to enjoy his long-winded stories and laughed at the appropriate times because I’m amicable and the patriarchal standards deeply ingrained in my brain tell me to be nice to men, even when they have semi-narcissistic tendencies and low-key suck.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
International Business Times

Dad Allegedly Stabs Sleeping Kids, Throws Them 50 Feet From Apartment Window; 1 Dead

A child was dead and another fighting for life after they were allegedly stabbed by their father and thrown out of their apartment window in Sweden. Stockholm police arrived at the scene Sunday night after being alerted by local residents and found the two kids below the age of 10 lying in a pool of blood outside the building. Both children were immediately airlifted to a nearby hospital but the younger child succumbed to injuries on the way, Sky News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Terrifying video shows mom set hair on fire blowing out birthday candles

As Paris Hilton would say, “That’s hot.” But perhaps too hot. A Utah mom’s birthday celebration turned disastrous after she accidentally set her hair alight while trying to extinguish the candles on her cake. Footage of the b-day backfire is currently igniting the internet. “I saw my whole life flash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at mother and her baby in viral video

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
