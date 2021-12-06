Woman Says Strangers Stole Her Apartment, Put up Christmas Decorations in Viral Video

Dating is tough, and most of us can probably recall one or two dates that went astronomically bad. For instance, I went on a first date a few years ago with a man I met on Tinder who, upon opening his mouth for the first time, immediately set off Kill Bill sirens in my brain alerting me that this would be a very long night (listen if you know, you know). Instead of making up an excuse so I could GTFO of there, I mentally prepared myself for the hour ahead, because free drinks, duh. I sucked it up, pretended to enjoy his long-winded stories and laughed at the appropriate times because I’m amicable and the patriarchal standards deeply ingrained in my brain tell me to be nice to men, even when they have semi-narcissistic tendencies and low-key suck.

