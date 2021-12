Cryptocurrencies are looking a little haggard after another rampant sell-off this past weekend, but for Terraform’s shiny Luna coin, it was only the best of times, not the worst. It’s among the few tokens that haven’t lost value lately, and it’s still charging full speed ahead after a monthslong bull run landed the coin in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO