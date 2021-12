Indy woke up to its coldest morning of the season today with widespread lows in the teens. The city itself made it down to 17 degrees with the coldest reading in Central Indiana coming in at 13 degrees from Monticello. It was not a very warm day either with high pressure sitting overhead through most of the day, and with it, cloud cover. Our high temperature in the city was just 25 degrees, which was our coldest high temp since last winter.

MONTICELLO, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO