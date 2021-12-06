ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

John ‘Pete’ Smith

Roanoke Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Mr. John “Pete” Smith, 91, died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Scotland House Care...

www.rrdailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

January 6 committee projects confidence. What does it know?

(CNN) — While Trump true-believers like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are loudly not cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a flurry of activity behind the scenes suggests progress for the inquiry. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotland Neck, NC
City
Enfield, NC
NBC News

Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced at a later date.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
John Smith

Comments / 0

Community Policy