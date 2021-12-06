ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Syracuse wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel takes job at Kansas (report)

By Chris Carlson
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel has taken a job with Kansas, according to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel. Samuel’s departure brings the number of assistant coaches who won’t return for the Orange next season to at least four. The school had previously announced that offensive coordinator Sterlin...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Akron, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Virginia State
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Villanova

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-53 loss to Villanova on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Report_377889_2021-12-07_210322 by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Villanova gets on the offensive glass, outscores Syracuse in the second...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrence Samuel
Person
Joe Moorhead
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills ‘on verge of falling out of playoff field’ following loss to Patriots (Post-Week 13 power rankings)

The Buffalo Bills had plenty of opportunities to win on Monday Night Football, but the failed to capitalize on those opportunities throughout the matchup. New England’s defense deserves some credit for making plays when it mattered and their offense, despite essentially playing without a quarterback, was able to move the ball up and down the field on the ground once they had a lead, but Buffalo’s worst enemy on Monday Night Football was Buffalo.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Fire causes evacuation of Destiny USA. Plus, Syracuse loses to old Big East rival Villanova (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 28. Cloudy with some snow. See the 5-day forecast. FIRE AT DESTINY CAUSES EVACUATION OF MALL: A two-alarm fire at Destiny USA Tuesday night forced the evacuation of the mall. Syracuse firefighters, police and ambulance crews responded to the report of a fire at the mall shortly after 6:35 p.m., Syracuse Fire Deputy Chief John Kane said. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the mall above the Cheesecake Factory restaurant. The mall was completely evacuated.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bills place LB AJ Klein on Reserve/Covid-19 list ahead of MNF matchup with Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will be without their top reserve at linebacker when they take on the New England Patriots in Week 13. On Monday afternoon, Buffalo announced that AJ Klein was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Klein has appeared in 11 games this season for Buffalo, including two starts in place of Tremaine Edmunds. The veteran has registered 30 total tackles (4 TFL) and three passes defensed for the Bills in 2021. In addition to being the team’s top reserve at linebacker, Klein is also a key contributor on special teams.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Bills offense is broken; Sean McDermott not sure if it’s fixable

Orchard Park, N.Y. — After Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots ran the ball 46 times and asked rookie quarterback Mac Jones to throw it just three times in a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Sean McDermott said he was embarrassed. “I get embarrassed every time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#American Football#Yahoo Sports#Syracuse Wr#Orange#Acc#Unlv#Michigan State#Tb Sean Tucker#Orange Football Syracuse#Notre Dame#Clemson
Syracuse.com

Latest weather outlook for Bills-Patriots: Video footage of windy, snowy conditions inside stadium

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots face off in a critical AFC East matchup on Monday Night Football and the weather is going to be a factor. Meteorologists agree that wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour on the field. As of 5:20 p.m. ET, snow showers have arrived but are expected to subside by 7 p.m. There is less than a 15% chance of precipitation after 7 p.m. and that’s when the weather advisory for wind ends. Temperature is expected to drop to around 31 degrees at kickoff.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Omicron confirmed in CNY; plus, siblings escape Taliban, get new life in Syracuse (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 30. Winter weather advisory continues into this morning. AFTER ESCAPING THE TALIBAN, A NEW LIFE IN SYRACUSE: In their last hours in their home country, Khudadad Mohammadi and his sister, Haseena, walked several miles from their home to unfolding horror at Kabul International Airport. At the airport, they say they saw other Afghan civilians, who were attempting to show their passports, shot and killed by the Taliban, and at one point someone pointed a gun at them. Khudadad, a 29-year-old law student, and Haseena, a 24-year-old school teacher, are the first refugees who fled Afghanistan this summer to be received in Syracuse by the agency InterFaith Works of Central New York. They are among nearly 400 Afghan refugees expected to be resettled in the Syracuse area. “We have no freedom under the Taliban,’’ Haseena said. “They take it all away.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills getting dangerously close to ‘In the Hunt’ territory following loss to Patriots (Encouraged/worried)

The Buffalo Bills are 0-4 in one score games and have alternated wins and losses since their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo now sits at 7-5. Simply put, it’s put up or shut up time for the Bills. Winning the AFC East is not out of the realm of possibility, but the same can be said about the Bills missing the playoffs altogether with several teams still in the mix in the conference.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
47K+
Followers
36K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy