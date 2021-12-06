Syracuse wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel takes job at Kansas (report)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 30. Winter weather advisory continues into this morning. AFTER ESCAPING THE TALIBAN, A NEW LIFE IN SYRACUSE: In their last hours in their home country, Khudadad Mohammadi and his sister, Haseena, walked several miles from their home to unfolding horror at Kabul International Airport. At the airport, they say they saw other Afghan civilians, who were attempting to show their passports, shot and killed by the Taliban, and at one point someone pointed a gun at them. Khudadad, a 29-year-old law student, and Haseena, a 24-year-old school teacher, are the first refugees who fled Afghanistan this summer to be received in Syracuse by the agency InterFaith Works of Central New York. They are among nearly 400 Afghan refugees expected to be resettled in the Syracuse area. “We have no freedom under the Taliban,’’ Haseena said. “They take it all away.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO