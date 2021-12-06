Cross' layups gives Northridge a win

Trinity Christian College Athletics issued the following announcement on Nov. 23. Despite missing significant minutes in the third quarter following a collision under the basket, Gabby Kreykes still managed to record a double-double – 21 points, 12 rebounds – to lead the Trinity Christian College women's basketball team to their fifth Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) win of the season. Despite a physical and closer than expected matchup, the Trolls came away with a 74-62 win over Holy Cross College on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Comments / 0