Cross' layups gives Northridge a win

One of the key plays from Louisville's win over Maryland in the Bahamas on Saturday came from Matt Cross. But it wasn't Cross hitting a three-pointer. It was a pure hustle play from Cross, who saw Dre Davis tap a ball away from a Maryland player, and then Cross saved it in front of the Louisville bench. A few seconds later on the possession, Jarrod West hit a three-pointer to make it 52-49 and the Cardinals went on to win the Baha Mar Basketball Bahamas Tournament title with a 63-55 win over the Terrapins.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO