Junior cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (above), who was a starter early this year, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he intended to enter the transfer portal. Anusiem started the first two games this year against Nevada and TCU. Freshman Lu-Magia Hearns III became the starter in Game 3 against Sac State. Anusiem played in that one and the xt two. He returned to the starting lineup against Oregon when Hearns was unavailable. His playing time was limited the next week and he did not get off the bench in Cal’s most recent three games. In his seven appearances, Anusiem had 13 tackles and two pass break-ups,

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO