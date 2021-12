These bakeshops have all of your holiday parties and gatherings covered with their delicious sweets and treats!. Need some freshly baked cupcakes for your next holiday soirée or perhaps a box of plant-based cookies to send as a gift? Great news! There are many vegan and vegan-friendly bakeries that ship nationwide, so you can impress family and friends with tasty plant-based treats—no baking required! From chewy, chocolaty cookies to light and airy croissants, these treats can be yours with just a click of a button. Here are 13 companies that ship vegan baked goods straight to your door!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO