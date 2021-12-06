Gov. Northam proposes new budget, 10% pay raise for Virginia teachers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to propose a two-year budget with “record funding for public education” during his “Thank You, Virginia” tour that launched on Monday.

A release from the Governor’s office said that this budget would include a 10% pay raise for teachers. Teacher salaries in Virginia have already gone up more than 10%, and this additional raise will “push Virginia’s teacher pay above the national average” when matched by local funds.

“We’ll be proposing investments — I want you to take note of this — in $2.4 billion in new general fund spending for Pre-K through 12 education,” Northam said during the announcement.

Northam said that pandemic relief, including over $1.3 billion of federal CARES Act funds and almost $3 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds, have helped local budgets grow.

“Paying teachers is the right thing to do, and a wise investment. Virginia has invested in teachers in a big way over these past four years, and now it’s time to do much more,” Governor Northam said in the release.

