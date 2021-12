BATON ROUGE — Jobs based on computer science and math skills are projected to see the largest 10-year growth among all professions in Louisiana. And yet, many students don’t get a chance to study computer science, or even learn about such careers, until college. This is something the LSU team behind BRBytes is working to change by developing introductory courses, training teachers, and partnering with Louisiana high schools and middle schools across the state.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO