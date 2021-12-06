ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 13 win over Bengals

By Gavino Borquez
 5 days ago
In Week 13, the Chargers ran away with a road win over the Bengals.

En route to victory, there were a handful of players who helped guide the team along the way.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s contest, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Note: To be more accurate, this is based on players who played at least 35% of the snaps on offense (64) or defense (75).

Top 5 Offense

WR Jalen Guyton — 77.6

WR Keenan Allen — 74.3

OT Rashawn Slater — 74.0

C Corey Linsley — 73.5

QB Justin Herbert — 71.9

Top 5 Defense

DT Justin Jones — 87.5

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu — 83.9

LB Drue Tranquill — 78.3

DT Christian Covington — 74.8

S Derwin James — 70.5

Bottom 5 Offense

TE Jared Cook — 64.1

OT Storm Norton — 62.5

RB Austin Ekeler — 55.5

WR Josh Palmer — 48.1

TE Stephen Anderson — 43.9

Bottom 5 Defense

EDGE Chris Rumph II — 57.2

CB Tevaughn Campbell — 51.0

S Nasir Adderley — 50.4

DL Joe Gaziano — 41.6

DT Jerry Tillery — 35.7

