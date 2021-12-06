ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What Is My Rising Sign? Calculate Your Sun, Moon, and Rising Signs

FanBolt.Com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere are all our astrology geeks at? If you’re into astrology, zodiacs, and horoscopes, you’ve come to the right place. So, let’s get started with the basics. Most of us are familiar with our sun sign, but we may find ourselves wondering “What is my rising sign?”. You may...

www.fanbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

These 4 Signs May Be On The Verge Of Serious Change

No matter how serious you are about your plans, the universe always has a way of laughing at them. There’s so much that’s out of your control, and sometimes, the universe steps in and forces you to take a path you were never expecting to take. These pivotal and potentially life-altering moments often happen around the time of an eclipse, because in astrology, an eclipse has the power to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. In fact, the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and if you happen to be born under the influence of a mutable sign, you may be on the verge of embracing a serious change.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Leo, December 2021

This is such an exciting time of year for you, dear Leo! Sagittarius season finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules creativity and romance, bringing a burst of artistic inspiration and sparking (or rekindling!) a romantic flame! You’re generally having fun, celebrating, and feeling festive! Like you, Sagittarius is a fire sign that’s known for its courage, generosity, and sense of adventure. You’re feeling open-hearted and free-spirited!
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Water Sign#Cancer
creators.com

Aries Moon Freshness

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Saturday could bring some surprises

Expect a quarter moon in Aquarius and more from Uranus as a week of sweet surprises gets underway. Thursday, Nov. 11: At 7:45 this morning, the moon is exactly 90 degrees from the sun. It’s the moment of the first quarter moon. It’s a stressful time where feelings are driven by ideas and not in an overly co-operative way. This may last for days to come. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 that the combatants in the First World War signed the armistice, ending the war. To this day we celebrate this moment as Remembrance Day.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Vogue

What’s It Really Like To Date A Sagittarius? Vogue’s Astrologer Sets The Record Straight

Sagittarians are very open minded when it comes to dating, and they like to be with people who challenge them to look at the world differently. They might be drawn to partners who are from different backgrounds or who grew up in another country, as they always want to be learning from their relationships. When you’re dating a Sagittarius, what you see is what you get. They’re very honest, and they won’t be afraid to tell their partner exactly how they feel. However, at times they may need to be more sensitive to the feelings of others, especially when voicing their strong opinions and beliefs. Below, find out what it’s really like to date a Sagittarius.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: December 5th to December 11th, 2021

Astrology, if you’re interested in it, is a tool more than anything else. It helps us see ourselves and each other, our similarities and our nuances. But, more than that, it helps us visualise our relationship to time and the limits of time, to a universe that keeps her own pace and her own score. In light of this, or under it, it’s worth saying that the days following the solar eclipse in Sagittarius are not days outside of that eclipse, are not days without it. To follow is the walk behind, to use the path that continues to break open before you by forces before you, seen and unseen. Mars in Scorpio makes a sextile to Pluto in Capricorn on 6th December, easing our movement forward, with our compasses in hand, with respect for what has passed over us and how it has transformed us. On 7th December, Mercury in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces and what we agree to now, what we take and mistake for the truth, will have just as much to do with our discernment as it will our intuition. But intuition isn’t always easy to access, and so it will be our work to hone it, to differentiate it from our fear and from our attachment to the familiar narrative — especially when what’s familiar is what ultimately holds us back. Mars in Scorpio’s square to Jupiter in Aquarius on 8th December reminds us that while the call might be coming from inside the house, the opportunities on the line are not yet known and can’t be. There’s a difference between being cautious and being closed off, a difference between being a realist and refusing the very real and luminous possibilities of the world. Life, its tapestry, is bigger than us, and we only know the stitches we have learned so far — never all of them. These reminders make rings in the water, stones that wait for the first quarter moon to blink open in Pisces on 10th December, and Venus to join Pluto on the 11th. We can pick up the call or hang it up, we can begin again knowing that no matter how familiar the wheel feels, each turn turns us into something new.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: This is what your zodiac sign says about the way you sleep

Ever wondered what a Taurus is like when falling asleep? Or perhaps you're interested in knowing a Virgo's bedtime routine? Keep on reading to find out what your zodiac sign says about your sleeping habits. Capricorn, December 21-January 20. Known for being hard workers and stopping at nothing to achieve...
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

Which Zodiac Sign Can Expect A Reset Under The New Moon Lunar Eclipse

Not only do we have a new moon this Saturday, December 4 (at 2:42 a.m. EST), but it also comes with a solar eclipse. New moons are always potent times for new beginnings, and with the addition of this eclipse, there's one zodiac sign, in particular, that's going to feel the effects most. Here's what to know.
LIFESTYLE
Earth & Sky

Tides, and the pull of the moon and sun

We’re having a solar eclipse this week, when the new moon covers the sun. And the moment of greatest eclipse – in the total solar eclipse of December 3-4, 2021 – takes place 0.1 days before the moon reaches perigee, its closest point to Earth for this month. Many will call this month’s new moon a supermoon. The eye couldn’t detect it. But it’s a relatively large-sized moon that will cover the sun during this eclipse. What’s more, in the day or two after the eclipse, people who live along a coastline can expect higher-than-usual tides.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

The New Moon Total Solar Eclipse In Sagittarius Has Life-Changing Energy—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign

The final eclipse of 2021 is upon us: The new moon total solar eclipse in Sagittarius, happening December 4th at 2:42 a.m., ET, is extremely potent. In astrology, Sagittarius energy represents the future vision, optimism, beliefs, spirituality, truth, international matters, and the quest for higher knowledge. When a total solar eclipse activates this energy, it initiates life-changing events in this area of life. This particular eclipse is significant because it’s the final in the Gemini-Sagittarius cycle that we’ve all experienced since June 2020. Now, this lunar event will put the finishing touches on the progress and evolution over this past year and a half.
ASTRONOMY
Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the Week of December 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Key questions for you, beginning now and throughout 2022: 1. What do you need to say, but have not yet said? 2. What is crucial for you to do, but you have not yet done? 3. What dream have you neglected and shouldn't neglect any longer? 4. What sanctuary is essential for you to visit, but you have not yet visited? 5. What "sin" is it important for you to forgive yourself for, but you have not yet forgiven yourself? 6. What promise have you not yet fulfilled, even though it's getting late (but not too late!) to fulfill? 7. What secret have you hidden so well that you have mostly concealed it even from yourself?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy