Environment

Snow shower chances tonight into Wednesday

By John Gross
WNEM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Tuesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! After a windy Monday, we've had a quieter, but cold Tuesday. There is a small disturbance which could bring scattered snow showers to the area tonight and Wednesday morning, but this is looking to be a low-impact event. A few more systems are looking likely...

www.wnem.com

WNEM

Sunshine for Monday, but the breeze sticks around

Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! Our quieter stretch of weather continues into the start of this workweek, along with unseasonably mild temperatures! We are still tracking the chance for showers and wind, along with a large temperature swing, in the middle of this week. Today. Out the door to start off...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow chances

We start the day with temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30s across much of the Inland Northwest. The Spokane Metro region holds on to rain/snow chances through the morning and evening commute. As we look towards our Sunday highs, temperatures continue to sit slightly above average for this time of the year with much of the region in the upper-30s to mid-40s.
SPOKANE, WA
KZTV 10

Warmer, humid and more wind this week

We are starting off cool this morning over South Texas, but the warmth and humidity will return for the rest of the week. The next cold front will move through the area on Saturday with likely rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Low Teens#Warmup
WNEM

First Warn 5: Monday morning, Dec. 13

Out the door to start off your workweek, temperatures are chilly, but aren't running too bad! Readings are generally coming in around the middle and upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Geminid meteor shower will peak tonight: Best chance to see it

The annual Geminid meteor shower is set to peak this week and we’ll have a shot to see it in Michigan skies. The meteor shower, which started its appearance earlier this month, will peak tonight (Dec. 13) and early Dec. 14. The best chance to see it will be around 2 a.m. from a dark-sky location, according to EarthSky, or from 3 a.m. to dawn.
ASTRONOMY
El Paso News

Near 70 Monday; Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, I talked about Mulberry trees holding on to their leaves until the first hard freeze. Sure enough, after a low of 28 in the valley, we woke up to a “leaf shower” (below). Look at all the beautiful leaves…. beautiful, that is, until you have to bag them up! We will not be as cold tonight with a low of 35 at the airport, 32 in the valley. The winds this week should blow the rest of the leaves off. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breeze Increasing Along With Chance Of Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week. Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine. It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight. A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in. It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Geminids meteor shower will peak the evening of Dec. 13 into Dec. 14, according to local expert Jay Reynolds. It could be the best meteor shower of 2021. Reynolds said if skies are clear, viewers should see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. He said viewers will see more in […]
ASTRONOMY
CBS LA

Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, Strong Wind To SoCal By Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and strong wind to Southern California. Clouds will thicken by Monday with some spots of light rain. But the most active part of the storm will arrive by Monday evening and into Tuesday. The main rain band will move near the Santa Barbara-Ventura County border by dawn. By early afternoon Tuesday, periods of heavy rain will move into Ventura and LA counties. The storm will continue to trek south into Orange County and the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1-3″ for the coast/valleys, 3-5″ across foothills/mountains and 0.25-1″ for the deserts. Snowfall is expected to start at 7,000-feet for much of the storm (a foot or more is possible). But once the cold front passes, snow levels will fall later Tuesday to as low as 3,500 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA

