MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With news that the omicron variant (which has been tracked in Minnesota) might not be quite as “dangerous” as the delta variant has been, the state’s health department reports that there have been 6,122 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 38 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. However, some of the deaths reported in the latest group — 23 in total — are from November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.4% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO