Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault on Monday said the team is intentionally trying to get rookie Tre Mann additional playing time in the near future. Mann has spent time in the NBA G League this season with the OKC Blue as playing time has come at a premium with the Thunder. He has responded by averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in six appearances with the Blue.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO