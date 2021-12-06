“Just bought 500 more cards. 60×500 is $30k. I’m gonna be rich”, Man sold more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards after he advertised them on his social media accounts
The 23-year-old man is now accused of selling more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. The man reportedly advertised the fake vaccination cards on Facebook for $75 each. He reportedly purchased the cards through a foreign online marketplace in June and then started advertising them on his social media accounts. The...lawrencepost.com
