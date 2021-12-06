ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

“Just bought 500 more cards. 60×500 is $30k. I’m gonna be rich”, Man sold more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards after he advertised them on his social media accounts

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 23-year-old man is now accused of selling more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. The man reportedly advertised the fake vaccination cards on Facebook for $75 each. He reportedly purchased the cards through a foreign online marketplace in June and then started advertising them on his social media accounts. The...

lawrencepost.com

Gearthhworm
23h ago

so he's getting more time for the covid cards than he got for the illicit images of children. that about sums up our justice system.

500
poopfart braapshart
1d ago

did everyone miss the part about how he held "illicit child images"... lock him up not just for fraud, but for the safety of children

330
A sizzle
1d ago

Dam son, he was on the right train but the wrong track. never advertised illegal activity on social media. smh.

360
