Virginia COVID-19 Dec. 6 Update: Nearly 1,700 new cases, over 65.6% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,676 new cases Monday with the current positivity rate at 7.6%

As of Monday, Dec. 6, Virginia has had an overall number of 983, 055 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 723,503 have been confirmed by testing. 259,552 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The VDH does not report COVID-19 metrics on the weekends. On Saturday, state health officials saw 2,620 new cases along with 2,160 cases on Sunday.

The U.S. as a whole has 60% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 65.6%. in Virginia, per CDC data.

Health officials across the world are monitoring the new omicron COVID variant , which could spread more rapidly than previous versions of the virus. At this point, health experts are still examining in the variant and are warning against overreaction. There’s no indication at this time that this variant causes more severe disease or can get by current vaccines.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

State metrics

New cases +1,676 (983,055 total)

(983,055 total) Deaths (14,771 total)

Current hospitalizations ( 1,077 total currently )

) Test positivity: 7.6% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 13,027,051

Percent of population with at least one dose: 74.9% (6,389,124)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 86.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 65.6% (5,603,369)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 77%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,423,610

For more vaccine data, click here .

Accomack: 4,249 cases, 328 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+21 cases)

Chesapeake: 30,081 cases, 1336 hospitalized, 371 deaths (+143 cases)

Franklin: 1,686 cases, 75 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+5 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 4,056 cases, 92 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+16 cases)

Hampton: 15,637 cases, 712 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+55 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,663 cases, 229 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+17 cases, +3 hospitalized)

James City County: 7,540 cases, 264 hospitalized, 98 deaths (+49 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 931 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 21,399 cases, 803 hospitalized, 306 deaths (+110 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 25,362 cases, 1,374 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+112 cases, -8 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,196 cases, 105 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+11 cases)

Poquoson: 1,399 cases, 38 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+16 cases)

Portsmouth: 13,1010 cases, 935 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,472 cases, 89 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+7 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 11,346 cases, 728 hospitalized, 249 deaths (+47 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 52,034 cases, 2,683 hospitalized, 576 deaths (+278 cases, +14 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,231 cases, 39 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 5,790 cases, 135 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+36 cases)

