HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reports two additional confirmed Omicron variant COVID-19 cases and several possible points of exposure in Hawai‘i. “It is imperative that all Hawai‘i residents work together to limit the spread of the Omicron variant,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “These additional cases and points of exposure show that Omicron is in our community, and the best thing we can do is to get vaccinated, continue to wear a mask and get tested if you feel ill or had contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO