Cherokee Nation holds COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic

Cherokee Nation Contract Registered Nurse Rebecca Clarke gives Leo Johnson, 11, the pediatric COVID-19 vaccination. December 3, 2021 (TROY LITTLEDEER)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation held a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic Dec. 3.

The clinic, held at Sequoyah High School, was open to all Cherokee Immersion School students, Sequoyah High School students and Cherokee Nation government employees.

“Our Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Immersion School and tribal government offices continue to be the safest schools and work sites in our region while we continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

“We will continue to offer these COVID and flu vaccination clinics for our tribal citizens from time to time to continue to make impactful changes that will save lives,” Chief Hoskin Jr. continued.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations were provided to more than 60 students, adults and children.

JP Johnson took both of his children, who attend the Cherokee Immersion School, to get the pediatric vaccine.

“My son specifically is a high risk to COVID,” Johnson said.

“He had to have a major surgery and have a lower left lobe of his lung removed when he was 2 years old. So, he has asthma and breathing issues already. We’ve been waiting for this for quite some time and excited to get it done finally, to have a little peace of mind, because it’s really scary. When COVID first went down, we locked down and they saw no one for a long time and it was really hard on our families. So, the vaccine is super important to us,” Johnson continued.

You do not have to be a member of the Cherokee Nation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Cherokee Nation Health Services. The Cherokee Nation has administered more than 90,000 COVID-19 vaccines since getting their first distribution last year, and more than 800 doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

More than 81 percent of Cherokee Nation government employees and nearly 70 percent of Sequoyah students have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

