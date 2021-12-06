ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Christian falls short against Dallas Parish Episcopal in TAPPS state championship

cbs7.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecordings of the CBS7 News at...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Football
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Midland, TX
The Hill

Schumer tees up key Thursday vote on debt deal

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday night teed up a key vote on a deal struck with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt ceiling with only Democratic votes. Schumer, before wrapping up the Senate for the night, moved to tee up a vote expected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

MOSCOW — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Tapps#West Texas#Horned Frogs#American Football#Dallas Parish Episcopal

Comments / 0

Community Policy