Activision, IP holder of the flagship military FPS franchise, Call of Duty, has laid off a third of the Quality Assurance staff at Raven Software. First reported through the Washington Post by Shannon Liao on Dec. 3, the company has been meeting with its QA contractors and plans to continue doing so until Dec. 8. The purpose of these meetings, of course, are to inform individuals which of them are being "promoted" to full time or being let go. A third of the staff had been let go at the time Liao's article was published.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO