This year’s annual Game Awards show is just around the corner, returning to an in-person event after two years of virtual events. While there are certainly front runners in many of the 30 categories of awards, there is no one stand-out game likely to dominate the awards. As the gaming industry (and the world) continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a variety of unexpected challenges were experienced, and thus the games released this year reflect that. However, games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Deathloop racked up nominations in six and nine categories, respectively.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO