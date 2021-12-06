Sony VPL-VW890ES review

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA quite stunning projector that delivers one of the sharpest and most insightful pictures we’ve seen. For native 4K projectors, the devil is rarely in the detail. The Sony VPL-VW890ES, and top-end machines like it, specialise in transcribing every crumb of picture resolution from source to screen. Of Sony’s...

sonyalpharumors.com

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II review by Lenstip

Sony 70-200mm GM II Lens at BHphoto, Amazon, Adorama. BuyDig. FocusCamera. In Europe at FotoKoch DE, Calumet DE, WexUK, ParkUK. Lenstip tested the new 70-200mm II lens and concluded:. Pros:. solid, shapely, lightweight, and weather-sealed casing,. sensational image quality in the frame centre,. excellent image quality on the edge of...
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

Sony vs. Samsung TV

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to home entertainment, owning a high-quality TV can make all the difference for movies, TV shows and live sports. With so many different types of TVs and hundreds of brands, finding the right one is a difficult choice. Two of the biggest electronics brands that sell TVs are Sony and Samsung. Both companies offer crisp picture quality, a wide variety of apps and several sizes and price points. With each TV brand offering such a similar product, knowing which one is better and where the major differences are is even more important.
TV SHOWS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sony Semi joins Si Catalyst

Sony has become the ninth Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst. The others are: TI, ON Semi, Soitec, Bosch, Cirrus Logic, Arm, ST Micro and Matrix Capital. The partnership will expand Sony’s access to new innovations in sensing solutions development and facilitate Sony’s ability to create strategic relationships with pioneering young companies that are developing technologies complementary to Sony’s internal innovation.
BUSINESS
ephotozine.com

Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review

Billed as a "full-frame hybrid camera" the Sony A7 IV certainly lives up to its potential. Be it for high-quality stills, high-quality video shooting or streaming and connectivity it's all there. This of course brings with it a certain level of complexity, so it takes some investment in time to understand and take full advantage of all the versatility that Sony has built in. This is time well spent though and the camera repays this effort in an abundance of functionality worthy of its status as the flagship of the A7 series.
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

Sony a7 IV ePHOTOzine Review: “A Truly Excellent Hybrid Camera”

John Riley at ePHOTOzine published the Sony a7 IV mirrorless camera review saying: “Highly Recommended – Whether for stills or video, a truly excellent hybrid camera”. Sony a7 IV body: $2,498 at Amazon, B&H, Adorama. $100 off on Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM Lens: $2,899 at Amazon, B&H, Adorama. Sony...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Sony a7 IV Versus Sony a7 III: Should You Upgrade?

Sony kept fans waiting a long time before finally unveiling the a7 IV, and with the release date quickly approaching, a7 III users will be weighing whether it’s worth the upgrade. And what if you're pondering your first a7 camera? Should you shell out the extra cash for the newer camera?
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Tamron 35-150mm FE review by ThePhoBlographer: “this single lens is almost convincing me to sell my Sony lenses”

Tamron 35-150mm f/2.0-2.8 FE lens at BHphoto. Amazon. Adorama. Fotokoch DE. Foto Erhardt DE. Wex UK. Park UK. ThePhoBlographer tested the Tamron 35-150mm FE lens:. Tamron absolutely deserves the Editor’s Choice award. The Tamron 35-150mm f2-2.8 Di III VXD is just an obvious choice here all around. The autofocus is fantastic, and that’s thanks to the fact that Sony owns part of Tamron. The image quality is unique enough while still also being more than satisfactory. There’s solid weather sealing, and Tamron even did the brave thing of putting a USB port on the lens. It feels good in the hands. It’s built solidly. It starts at f2 and ends at f2.8. But most importantly, it’s actually got a bunch of useful focal lengths. I can go from shooting a party or event to doing headshots with a single lens. I’ll get the best performance from it if I use a flash, and the exposure will be just as consistent. And honestly, I expect more professional photographers and passionate photographers to do just that. (TTL flash will win the day here; throw your L.E.D. lights away because they won’t do you justice.)
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony released a new firmware update for the Sony A1

There is a new firmware update for the A1 you can download here: sony.com/electronics/support/e-mount-body-ilce-1-series/ilce-1/software/00260271. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
darkhorizons.com

Sony Insiders Calm “Spider-Man” Trilogy Talk

Earlier this week, an interview at Fandango with producer Amy Pascal saw her comments about the future of Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man, and the Sony-Marvel relationship, spread far and wide. Pascal, who ran Sony Pictures for a decade until 2015, said in that interview that the upcoming “Spider-Man: No...
MOVIES
Android Headlines

Save Big On OLED/QLED TVs For Black Friday – Sony, LG & More

Black Friday is one of the best times to pick up a new TV, because you get some really good deals, like on these OLED models from various top brands. Amazon is currently having a deals on OLED TV models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Savings are up to 34% off, bringing prices down by quite a bit on these models.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X review

The Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X brilliantly combine analysis with entertainment, and are superbly made. Beyerdynamic refers to the DT 900 Pro X as premium studio headphones. That had us scratching our collective heads. After spending some considerable time with them we still can’t figure out what makes these over-ear headphones less suitable for home use. They’re well made, comfortable and sound great, so whether they are intended for the studio or not, we really like them.
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Sony is building an Xbox Game Pass competitor for PlayStation

Sony is planning its own competitor to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sony intends to merge the service, codenamed Spartacus, with its PlayStation Plus membership program and its PlayStation Now cloud service. According to the report, Sony intends to launch the service this spring both...
VIDEO GAMES
No Film School

Sony’s Latest Roadmap Update Comes to the FX9

Sony’s latest roadmap firmware update for the FX9 has been a bit overdue, but version 3.0 is finally here. And inside it, FX9 users are going to be thrilled to find both anamorphic and B4 lens support leading a host of other features to expand the capability of this robust legacy digital cinema camera. Let’s look under the hood.
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

Best Lenses for Sony a7 IV

Looking for the best lenses for Sony a7 IV? Here are our top recommended full frame E-mount lenses for Sony a7 IV mirrorless camera. The Sony a7 IV features many of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies, including the latest BIONZ XR processing engine and advanced AF (autofocus) capabilities from the flagship Sony a1 combined with streamlined operability and enhanced reliability for photos and movies, making it the perfect all-around camera for today’s imaging enthusiasts and professionals. The Sony a7 IV also boasts a 33MP image resolution, rich movie expression and various features to support the growing demand for remote communication, bringing new meaning to what a “basic” camera can accomplish, and it is capable of recording 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video and full-frame 7K oversampling for 4K 30p output, as well as up to 10 fps continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter and with AF/AE enabled. So, with advanced AI-based autofocus, evolved movie technologies and greater streaming and sharing functionality, the Sony a7 IV is a well-rounded camera suitable for all kinds of photography.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Save $72 on some of Sony's best wireless earbuds this Black Friday

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds debuted in late 2019 with a fairly astronomical $228 price tag. But right now, just ahead of Black Friday, they're down to $128 across a range of U.S. retailers. That's a 36% saving on the previous price of $199. These aren't Sony's very latest wireless...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

WILD RUMOR: Sony A6600 successor

Let’s post this wild rumor about the possible A6600 successor:. new high end aps c camera finally some competition to the xt4 4k 60p 10 bit video better lcd and evf minor tweeks to the body. I still believe a sort of A7000 would make sense too (A7 body with...
ELECTRONICS

