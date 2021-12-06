ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Regions Bank review: Over 1,500 branches in the Southeast and 24/7 customer support

By Sophia Acevedo
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatureInsider rating (out of 5) Over 1,500 branch locations in the Southeast US region. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) To earn the 1% annual bonus (up to $100), set up monthly automatic transfers from your Regions checking account to your LifeGreen Savings account. Interested compounded daily, paid monthly. FDIC insured....

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Service Credit Union review: Military families can earn high interest rates

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thecharlotteweekly.com

U.S. Bank opens Blakeney branch

CHARLOTTE – U.S. Bank held a grand opening Nov. 30 for its Blakeney branch at 9836 Rea Road, the latest milestone in its consumer business banking expansion in Charlotte. Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank opened its first Charlotte branch at 201 S. Tryon Street in fall 2019, extending the bank’s retail footprint to a 26th state. The bank opened its second location last fall at 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road (Unit 106A) in Pineville.
CHARLOTTE, NC
finextra.com

TSB to close 70 branches as more customers move online

The UK's TSB is accelerating its branch closure programme, outling plans to close 70 outlets as more customers move online. The bank is repotitng a significant decrease in branch use, with the average number of transactions per branch falling since January 2019 and "no prospect" of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regions Bank#Savings Bank#Customer Review#Truist Bank#Checking Account#Featureinsider#Savings Annual Percentage#Apy Min Deposit#Pros Cons Details#Lifegreen Savings#Fdic#Standard
Business Insider

24 banks and credit unions with live chat customer service

Millennials and Gen Z are comfortable with online customer service platforms. Some banks and credit unions let you chat with live chat representatives on their website or app. You may already need to be a customer to use a bank's live chat feature. Read about banks and credit unions that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Roanoke Times

7 Best Credit Repair Companies of December 2021

$79.99 - $119.99. Premier Plus: $129.95 Concord Premier: $109.95 Concord Standard: $89.85. Military discount: 50% first work fee Family and friends discount (referral): $50 discount on second account's first work fee. Money-Back Guarantee:. No money back guarantee. Best for Flexible Subscriptions. Sky Blue. Our Partner. Setup or First Work Fee:
CREDITS & LOANS
bizjournals

Bank of America to close pair of metro Orlando branches

The bank will sell both properties. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use...
ORLANDO, FL
Indiana Gazette

S&T’s Presloid elevated to director of branch banking

S&T Bank recently announced the promotion of Jodi Presloid to senior vice president, director of branch banking within consumer banking. “This is an exciting time for S&T Bank as opportunities arise to advance talent from within the organization,” said Jason Forman, executive vice president, director of consumer banking, in a news release. “Jodi’s longstanding dedication to our customers, culture and colleagues has helped her become a highly respected leader. I look forward to her continued leadership and contributions in the years to come.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Google
Des Moines Business Record

Midwest Heritage plans new bank branch in Grimes

Midwest Heritage, a Hy-Vee-owned financial group, plans to build a two-story, 16,000-square-foot facility at 221 N.E. Gateway Drive in Grimes. the Hy-Vee grocery store that opened in September. Site work has begun and construction is expected to begin in early 2022. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2022, according to a Hy-Vee spokesperson. The new state-of-the-art branch will be Midwest Heritage's ninth branch location and will feature several automated and self-service options. The lobby will offer walk-up teller service, while an interactive teller machine (ITM) will be available for drive-up service. "Grimes is a growing and prospering community, and we view ourselves the same way — growing and prospering,” Tony Kaska, chairman, CEO and president of Midwest Heritage, said in a prepared statement. “We are really excited about the opportunity to be part of the community and help individuals and small businesses with their financial needs."
GRIMES, IA
blackchronicle.com

How to Lock Your BDO Credit Card to Prevent Unauthorized Transactions

The incidence of bank card fraud and theft has elevated lately partly as a result of widespread adoption of on-line banking. As a bank card holder, you could be fearful in the event you’ll fall sufferer to bank card fraud and lose your hard-earned cash to cybercriminals. Happily, there’s a easy but efficient solution to cease this sort of fraud in its tracks, and that’s to lock your bank card to stop unauthorized transactions.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

Open banking budgets must be sustained through 2022

EU fintech and bank tech budgets rose in 2021, but evolving open banking legislation and user experience enhancements will demand further spending in 2022. Fintechs and banks must continue to plan and budget for data-driven open banking initiatives over the next year. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and...
MARKETS
yourmoney.com

BNPL lender predicts the end of the credit card

Butter’s physical BNPL card will allow users to spread the cost of any purchase anywhere in the world and choose how to split payments across as many as 10 instalments. The BNPL platform claims consumers are turning to the BNPL sector as an alternative to credit cards, with the sector growing by 65% in the past year.
CREDITS & LOANS
mediafeed.org

How to choose 0% intro APR credit cards

How much faster could you pay down your credit card bills if you didn’t have to pay all that interest? Credit cards with 0% introductory APR provide an opportunity to take a break from interest charges. That break can help you pay down an existing balance, save for the future, or get ahead on future payments. By law, these interest-free promotional financing offers must last at least six months. But the most competitive offers go well beyond this legal requirement to offer 0% introductory APR financing for 14 months or longer. The majority of the major credit card issuers offer at least one card with 0% introductory APR promotional financing, but that doesn’t mean that the cards are all equal. Factors like the length of the promotional financing period, balance transfer offers, and other bonus factors were important to us when we were choosing the top 0% introductory APR credit cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
Crescent-News

Premier Bank welcomes Bialorucki as branch manager

Premier Bank has announced the addition of Joe Bialorucki as Branch Manager of the Napoleon North office. Bialorucki brings with him more than five years of industry experience. He most recently served as Financial Relationship Banker for a national bank headquartered in Columbus. In his new role, he will lead his team to ensure an exceptional customer and colleague experience, drive growth and effectively represent the bank in the Napoleon community, while developing key business and community relationships.
NAPOLEON, OH
CreditCards.com

Credit score needed for the Discover it Miles card

You’ll need a good or excellent credit score to qualify for the Discover it Miles card, but there are ways to boost your credit score if you don’t quite qualify. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
thebalance.com

What Is a Credit Monitoring Service?

A credit monitoring service sends alerts to consumers when changes occur to their credit reports. The purpose of a credit monitoring service is to watch over your credit report, particularly for changes that could be connected to fraudulent activity. If you are thinking about subscribing to a credit monitoring service,...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

TSB announces plan to close 70 bank branches next year

TSB plans to close 70 bank branches across the UK next year as customers switch to online banking.The business said that it would have 220 branches left at the end of June 2022, compared to 290 today.It will still have the country’s seventh largest branch network.TSB said that it will mean 150 fewer roles but that all staff who work at the closing branches will be offered alternative roles at the bank.Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bankRobin BullochIt is two years since TSB set...
ECONOMY
WilmingtonBiz

Customers Bank Enters Wilmington Market

A community bank specializing in business services is moving into the Carolinas, choosing Wilmington for its first location. Customers Bank, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a digital-forward financial institution with nearly $20 billion in assets, according to a news release. The Wilmington team, which will serve businesses and their principals,...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy