’Tis the season for celebration and decoration. And if your Christmas baubles are feeling a little fusty, your tinsel a tad out of touch, let us introduce you to some that are oh-so festive and fashionable in every sense. Here we present our edit of the best Christmas decorations for the sartorially minded, including baubles in the shape of Balenciaga bags and Selfridges’ signature wicker hampers, Prada’s more restrained, black and white graphic orbs, and Liberty’s timepiece-inspired tree ornaments. Embrace your inner maximalist and deck the halls!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO