Channel 10 to iron out A-League stream hiccups

By George Clarke
 1 day ago

The A-League's new broadcast partner, Network Ten, is confident of eradicating glitches from its streaming service after viewers experienced a variety of technical issues.

While the production values are high for the broadcasts on streaming platform Paramount+, some subscribers endured blackouts, loss of sound, out-of-sync pictures, a loading circle in the middle of the screen and difficulties connecting with smart televisions since the resumption of the Men's competition three weeks ago.

Network Ten, which acquired the A-League rights from Fox Sports earlier this year, broadcast one free-to-air fixture for the Men's and Women's competition each week, while the rest of the games are streamed on Paramount+.

Unlike the Fox Sports-owned Kayo streaming service Paramount+, viewers cannot watch a game in progress from the start and there is no function to pause or rewind.

'We are working really hard to constantly update the service and fix any bugs as they arise,' a 10 ViacomCBS spokesperson said.

'We are committed to providing viewers and fans with the best and most innovative coverage possible.'

Network Ten says a rewind feature will be available shortly and it will aim to add full-match replays to their site within two hours of the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Macarthur FC have defended their ticket prices for the club's 1-0 win over the Central Coast Mariners at Panthers Stadium on Sunday.

Mariners fans had complained about the cost of tickets with one junior ticket reportedly costing $36 for an on-day purchase. A pre-bought family ticket cost $70, but was an extra $29 to be situated in the Central Coast bay.

Rejecting accusations of price gouging, Bulls CEO Sam Krslovic told AAP: 'We had issues with Ticketek all week but if you had bought up to midnight the day before the game the tickets would be $25 each for general admission, $19 of which is received by us.

'If Central Coast fans had been proactive enough and had gone through the Mariners, they would have got a 10 per cent discount on top of that.

'The reason for the higher prices in the Mariners' allocated away bay is due to security required for the configuration of Panthers Stadium and I'd like to thank Penrith for being so accommodating to us.'

The table-topping Bulls face a pitch inspection on Tuesday to confirm if their Sunday December 19 clash with the Newcastle Jets will go ahead at Campbelltown Stadium.

