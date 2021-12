STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The last two Egg Bowls have been won by the home team. The previous four were won by the visiting team. And while last year’s game was certainly down-to-the-wire -- MSU had a chance to tie or win it with a last second Hail Mary -- it lacked a little bit of the flair the rivalry has been accustomed to over the years. Because of the COVID-affected scheduling, the game wasn’t the last game of the season. It also didn’t take place on Thanksgiving, something that had occurred the previous three seasons.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO