The long-standing battle between Apple and Epic Games is over, following the court’s verdict but the findings from the lawsuit are keeping Apple engaged in court proceedings. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) are looking for scenarios where Apple is unevenly applying rules and regulations regarding apps put on the App Store. The antitrust probe on Apple which was started two years ago has accelerated since, with the new findings increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO